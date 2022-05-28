MLB Pitcher Receives 80-Game Suspension: Fans React

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the Major League Baseball world learned that a former All-Star pitcher received an 80-game suspension.

Free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez received an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, according to a report from MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Martinez, a former All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals, was picked up by Boston's Triple-A Worcester Red Sox earlier this month.

After a disastrous few games for the team, Martinez got even worse news. The free agent pitcher will now miss a majority of the rest of the 2022 season.

Of course, not all the fans out there were feeling too bad for him.

The New York Yankees fans out there couldn't let this one slide, knowing it was a former Red Sox pitcher.

"Red Sox cheating again," one fan joked.

Martinez was a two-time All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals. Fans of the team know just how good he could have been, but are lamenting his approach to the game.

"Carlos Martinez is the definition of wasted talent. Had some of the best stuff I’ve ever seen, but he was always a head case," one fan said.

Hopefully Martinez can turn his career around following the lengthy suspension.