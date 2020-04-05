The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB Pitcher Rips Former ESPN Host Jemele Hill

Jemele Hill attends the boxing match between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Journalist Jemele Hill attends the Heavyweight Championship of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" Premiere at Staples Center on December 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

An MLB pitcher has called out former ESPN host Jemele Hill for her comments on New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft, who used his New England Patriots team jet to bring 1.2 million N95 masks into the United States from China, was still criticized by Hill.

“This is where I remind people that Robert Kraft is friends with Donald Trump and gave to his campaign. It’s incredible the Kraft family is doing this, but hope they understand their money helped empower their ‘friend'” Hill tweeted.

Hill’s tweet was highly divisive on Twitter. It was retweeted more than 4.8K times, but received nearly 30,000 responses.

Logan Allen, a pitcher for the Cleveland Indians, was not happy with Hill’s comment.

“Why can’t this just be a nice gesture done by the Kraft family? People these days twist EVERYTHING. You’re part of the problem,” he wrote.

Allen, 22, made his MLB debut in 2019.

Hill, meanwhile, has been an extremely vocal critic of President Trump and basically anything affiliated with him since his election.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.