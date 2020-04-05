An MLB pitcher has called out former ESPN host Jemele Hill for her comments on New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft, who used his New England Patriots team jet to bring 1.2 million N95 masks into the United States from China, was still criticized by Hill.

“This is where I remind people that Robert Kraft is friends with Donald Trump and gave to his campaign. It’s incredible the Kraft family is doing this, but hope they understand their money helped empower their ‘friend'” Hill tweeted.

Hill’s tweet was highly divisive on Twitter. It was retweeted more than 4.8K times, but received nearly 30,000 responses.

This is where I remind people that Robert Kraft is friends with Donald Trump and gave to his campaign. It’s incredible the Kraft family is doing this, but hope they understand their money helped empower their ✌🏾friend✌🏾 https://t.co/IytC5C5bIX — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 2, 2020

Logan Allen, a pitcher for the Cleveland Indians, was not happy with Hill’s comment.

“Why can’t this just be a nice gesture done by the Kraft family? People these days twist EVERYTHING. You’re part of the problem,” he wrote.

Why can’t this just be a nice gesture done by the Kraft family? People these days twist EVERYTHING. You’re part of the problem https://t.co/sXDPUxzxKX — Logan Allen (@Logan__Allen) April 3, 2020

Allen, 22, made his MLB debut in 2019.

Hill, meanwhile, has been an extremely vocal critic of President Trump and basically anything affiliated with him since his election.