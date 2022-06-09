MLB Pitcher's F-Bomb After Bad Pitch Caught On Hot Mic

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Some pitchers wear their emotions on their sleeves. Others shout a naughty word loud enough for a mic to clearly pick up.

During the fourth inning of Thursday afternoon's game against the Chicago White Sox, Tyler Anderson lost Jose Abreu on a full count. The Los Angeles Dodgers southpaw was not happy about walking the 2020 AL MVP.

If it's not clear already, the following NSFW video contains profane language. You won't need to be a lip-reader or master transcriber to pick up what he said.

The inning only got worse for Anderson. Jake Burger followed Abreu's walk with a single, and AJ Pollock drove the first baseman home on a ground-rule double.

Anderson then walked Yasmani Grandal before getting pulled for Brusdar Graterol. The reliever promptly hit Adam Engel with the bases loaded and allowed a sacrifice fly to Josh Harrison. Both runs were charged to the starter, setting Anderson's final line at four runs allowed with four hits and three walks in three innings.

However, Anderson might have yelled that obscenity in jubilation when the Dodgers scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning. They added four more in the sixth to take a 10-5 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Despite the rough outing, Anderson is having a tremendous season for the Dodgers. The 32-year-old had previously thrown 22 straight scoreless innings in his last three starts. Perhaps the walk bothered him so much because he entered the day with six allowed all season.

Anderson now has a 3.07 ERA and 1.02 WHIP for the Dodgers, who are looking to maintain their 1.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West.