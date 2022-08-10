MLB Player Could Face Discipline For Cell Phone Incident

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 09: Rodolfo Castro #14 of the Pittsburgh Pirates slides into third base as his cell phone falls out of his pocket during the fourth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 09, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro shocked the world on Tuesday by allowing a cellphone to fall out of his pocket in the middle of an MLB game.

But as funny as it might have been in the moment, Castro might have found himself in trouble with the league. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Castro's actions was technically a violation of Major League Baseball's regulation against electronic devices on the field or in the dugout.

But if there's any discipline upcoming for that violation, Rosenthal isn't aware of it. We may find out in the days or even hours to come.

The awkward moment came in the middle of yesterday's 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Castro was diving into third base when his iPhone visibly fell out of his pocket and bounced onto the infield.

Rodolfo Castro was only just signed to the Pirates' active roster ahead of the game against the Diamondbacks. He had to be recalled from the minors in order to play.

Prior to last night's incident, Castro's real rise to prominence came last year, where he made history by recording home runs with each of his first five hits.

It was the first time the feat had been achieved in 120 years.

Unfortunately, now Rodolfo Castro is going to be remembered as the guy who let a phone slip out of his pocket during a game.