MLB Player Leaves Game After Awkward Collision With Wall

After initially looking like somehow he'd actually remain in the game, Brewers newcomer Jonathan Davis left Tuesday's matinee against the Tampa Bay Rays after an absolutely fearless catch diving headfirst into the centerfield wall.

Davis was tracking a deep fly ball off the bat of Randy Arozarena and awkwardly collided with fence, immediately putting a scare into onlookers as he started grabbing at his back.

According to Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, the Brewers brought the cart out after Davis hit the wall, but the outfielder miraculously stayed in center with a smile on his face.

However, the next inning he was subbed out for Jace Peterson who took over in right field while Tyrone Taylor shifted over to center.

The 30-year-old was recently acquired by Milwaukee and has played in six games for the Brew Crew.

In his 21 plate appearances with the team, Davis is batting .278 with an RBI and a stolen base. His plus-speed is what intrigued the Brewers the most, and he showed it as he was able to catch up with that hard hit ball to deep center.

What a play by Davis. Hopefully whatever injury he sustained isn't too serious and he's able to flash the glove some more in the very near future.