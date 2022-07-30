MLB Player Suspended For Making Contact With Home Plate Umpire

DYERSVILLE, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox hits an RBI double during the third inning against the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended for three games after making contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley during Friday night's game against Oakland.

Anderson is appealing the MLB's decision, meaning he can play until the appeal is processed.

The two-time All-Star is in the lineup for tonight's game against the A's.

Anderson was tossed after vehemently arguing a strike call in the seventh inning. The veteran infielder then got in Mahrley's face, bumping him with the brim of his helmet.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was also tossed from the game.

"I know I think I saw the umpire moving forward quite a bit, which they’re taught not to do that," La Russa said after the game. "I didn’t see any contact that I know."

If upheld, this will be Anderson's second suspension of the season. He was suspended for the first two games of the year for making contact with an umpire during a bench-clearing brawl against the Detroit Tigers last September.

He was issued another one-game suspension for making an obscene gesture toward Cleveland fans in April, but he ultimately won his appeal.

Anderson will continue to play until the result of his current appeal.