MLB Reportedly Decides On Major Changes For 2023 Season

It has been the subject of debate for years upon years, but Major League Baseball is finally making a change that could alter baseball forever.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the MLB competition committee has voted to implement a pitch clock as well as a ban on defensive shifts. The change will begin in 2023.

Under the new rule, there will be a 15-second clock running when the bases are empty, which increases to 20 seconds when there are runners on. There must also be two fielders on each side of the second base bag with both feet touching the dirt.

Per the report, the decision to make the change was unanimous among the competition committee. But the players voted against both changes.

The pushback from MLB fans and analysts has been pretty immediate. Many are complaining that banning defensive shifts is particularly egregious.

But some believe that it's high time that pitchers stopped having unlimited time to throw amid an era of pretty dominant pitching. There have been arguments that this change will benefit batters a lot more and make the game more exciting.

For better or worse, this is one of the biggest changes to the game of baseball in the history of the game. It could take anywhere from years to even a single game for the full extent of the changes to full manifest.

How do you feel about the change?