MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 03: A general view of PNC Park during opening day between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 3, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets.

That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.

According to a post from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Reynolds requested his trade this week.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has more:

The move will obviously become a big conversation topic at the upcoming MLB Winter Meetings, as Reynolds quickly becomes one of the most attractive available assets. He was headed to arbitration last year before signing a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Pirates.

Reynolds hit .262 with an .807 OPS in 145 games during the 2022 season. He also managed a career-high 27 homes runs.

He was a hot commodity in the trade market in recent years, especially during his breakout 2021 campaign when he hit .304 with 24 home runs.