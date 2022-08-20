MLB Star Hospitalized During Game Friday Night

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 02: A general view of Minute Maid Park during player introductions on opening day at Minute Maid Park on April 2, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Houston Astros suffered a scare when a star player had to be hospitalized.

Outfielder Yordan Alvarez was taken to the hospital after he was suffering from shortness of breath during the game. Astros manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez was dealing with shortness of breath when the Braves shot fireworks.

According to Baker, the smoke from the fireworks exacerbated Alvarez's symptoms.

Baker provided an update on his condition, via Associated Press:

“He’s being analyzed by the doctors,” Baker said. “They said all his vitals are good. He’s feeling normal but he still has to see our doctor. He was just, he had shortness of breath, and then when they shot the fireworks off, the smoke kind of made it worse.

“I’m glad we got him out when we did because I looked up and he was in the dugout and it was kind of a scary moment because it could be anything, but they said he’s doing fine at the moment.”

It's good to hear that Alvarez is doing well all things considered. He's a vital part of the Astros lineup as he's batting .295 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs.

Hopefully he continues to do well and can come back to the team soon.