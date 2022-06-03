MLB Star Injured Finger In Freak Accident

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets pitches to Dexter Fowler #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning on Opening Day at Citi Field on March 29, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Mets announced that Francisco Lindor wouldn't be in his normal position and might serve as the DH.

Why? Well, the perennial All-Star suffered an injury to a finger on his throwing hand in somewhat of a freak accident.

Lindor told reporters that he was attempting to shut the door of his hotel room when he accidentally closed one of the doors on his hand.

He said at first he didn't want to look at the injury when it first happened. "I ran around the room for 3 minutes, I didn't want to look at it," he said.

Lindor admitted the finger is swollen and he can't feel the baseball as normal.

"It sucks I'm not out there today with the boys. But God has a plan, I gotta follow it. I can't just ask questions about it. They're a good team for sure. I saw it last year what we can do against them," Lindor said of playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hopefully Lindor will be back on the field in no time.