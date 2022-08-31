MLB Star Pitcher Scratched From Start After Bullpen Injury

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 02: The diamond is ready for the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 2, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the San Diego Padres 3-2. (Photo by Darin Wallentine/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan was scheduled to make the start Tuesday night, but that was put to a halt after an apparent bullpen injury.

Per the Rays PR handle, McClanahan was scratched "due to left shoulder impingement."

The 25-year-old All-Star was visibly upset after noticing something was wrong.

McClanahan has been all Tampa Bay could've hoped for in year two in the bigs.

The 6-foot-1 lefty has been one of the favorites to land the AL Cy Young behind an 11-5 record, 2.20 ERA, outstanding 0.86 WHIP and 182 strikeouts across 147.1 innings of work.

Hopefully the injury isn't as bad as it looks based on the reaction. But an IL stint can't be ruled out until the team's medical staff is able to further evaluate the injury.