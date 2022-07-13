MLB Star Reveals He's Experiencing 'Pretty Bad PTSD' From Crash

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso says he's still experiencing "pretty bad" PTSD from a car crash he was involved in prior to the 2022 season.

In a recent article for The Players' Tribune, Alonso opened up about the March car accident. He said he worried that his "life could’ve been gone in an instant" as his truck flipped multiple times.

"When it happened, I was super relaxed and wasn’t worried about a thing," Alonso wrote. "Just driving in my truck like I do all the time. I had a green light. Nothing unusual at all. The light wasn’t even yellow, it was just a straight green light. So for the driver coming from the side, the light was red. It’s a situation we’re all in constantly, right? You have the green, and you keep going. You don’t even think about it. You just assume that the driver with the red light is obviously going to stop.

"His car plowed straight into the side of my truck. The collision literally sounded like a bomb went off. Then, before I could even figure out what had happened, my truck started to flip."

The New York All-Star says this "horrifying" accident still affects him to this day.

"I’m still dealing with some pretty bad PTSD from it, to be completely honest with you," wrote Alonso. "And I feel very fortunate that I was able to recognize that. That I’ve been able to talk through it with some people. I mean, over the past several months I’ve really been leaning on some people that I trust and hold close. I’m continuously working through everything.

"But it’s not something that quickly fades away — at least not for me. It’s going to take some time, and that’s O.K. I’m just going to keep working to navigate everything and be the best husband, son, brother, friend and teammate I can be."

Alonso says he's "truly blessed" to have survived.

The New York slugger is in the midst of his fourth season with the Mets. He currently leads the MLB with 72 RBI on a career-high .269 batting average.