MLB Star Suffers Freak Injury: Fans React

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets gets in action against the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citi Field on June 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The New York Metropolitans just can't catch a break - at least not when it comes to the health of their roster.

Earlier this afternoon, the baseball world learned that Francisco Lindor will likely be scratched from the lineup tonight. The reason why seemingly reached peak levels of Mets baseball.

Lindor told reporters that he was attempting to shut the door of his hotel room when he accidentally closed one of the doors on his hand.

"Mets gonna Met," was a popular theme among those on social media.

"look in my eyes and tell me the mets aren’t cursed," another fan said.

"There is nothing more Mets than this," said a third fan.

"It sucks I'm not out there today with the boys. But God has a plan, I gotta follow it. I can't just ask questions about it. They're a good team for sure. I saw it last year what we can do against them," Lindor said of playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hopefully he'll be back in the lineup soon.