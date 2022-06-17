MLB Star Undergoing Season-Ending Surgery

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is set to undergo season ending surgery to repair an injury on his right wrist, the team announced on Friday.

“Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right wrist early next week. Additional information will be provided as appropriate," the team wrote on Twitter.

Rendon aggravated this nagging wrist injury during Tuesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He did not play in either of his team's last two games.

Rendon said the injury was bothering him while both hitting and fielding.

"We're just going figure it out, see how it is on a daily basis. Try and get treatment every day, & see how it feels in the morning," he said on Tuesday, per Angels insider Sam Blum.

The former Washington Nationals All-Star was in the midst on his third season with the Angels after signing a seven-year, $245 million contract in 2020. He was batting .288 with 37 hits, 24 RBI and five home runs before this injury ended his 2022 season.

The Angels currently sit third place in the AL West with a 30-35 record.