MLB Star's Intro Press Conference Postponed Over Medical Concern

All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa was supposed to take the podium for his introductory press conference with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

But, according to reports from AP Sports, that press conference has been postponed due to a medical issue uncovered during Correa's preliminary physical.

"One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said that a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical," the AP reports.

Correa signed a 13-year, $350,000 contract with the Giants last week. The deal is reportedly subject to a successful physical.

Correa has been placed on the injured list seven times during his eight-year MLB career. He missed 26 games this past season due to a variety of injury issues.

The Giants canceled today's media availability three hours prior to its expected start time. The team did not provide a reason for the cancellation.