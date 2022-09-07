MLB Team Apologizes For Embarrassing Ball Theft Video

The Washington Nationals have apologized on behalf of one of their fans.

Earlier this week, a video of a "grown man" intercepting a ball meant for a group of young girls went viral on social media. The ball was tossed by Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses before Thursday's game against the Oakland A's.

"Grown man steals baseball from little girl," Gina Hilliard, the mother of the young fan wrote on Twitter. "Can you get Joey Meneses to sign a baseball and send it to my daughter?"

The Nationals invited Hilliard's daughter and her Shenandoah Rec League teammates to the game as part of Youth Champions Day.

A team representative has since reached out to Hilliard with an apology and special gift.

"Thank you @Nationals for reaching out and apologizing to hear that our experience that night was negatively impacted," Hilliard wrote in an update on social media. "They are sending something our way and hope that this can serve as a symbol of a good experience at the park rather than a bad one!"

The Nationals currently have the worst record in the NL East at 48-88. The team will face off against the St. Louis Cardinals later this evening.