MLB Umpire Hospitalized After Being Hit In Face By Broken Bat

Los Angeles, CA - June 14: Home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson is hit in the face by a broken bat from Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels as catcher Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the ninth inning of a MLB baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images/Getty Images

Late Tuesday night, a scary scene unfolded during a game between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

With Mike Trout at the plate, all eyes were on a potential home run. However, Trout instead hit a broken bat single off of Doggers closer Craig Kimbrel.

Normally, shards of broken bats tend to fly outward, instead of behind the player. Unfortunately, this time, the majority of Trout's bat turned into a legitimate weapon that nearly ended in catastrophe.

The bulk of the bat turned into a sharp spike that somehow found its way through home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson's mask. Tomlinson immediately went down in a heap and needed to be tended to by medical personnel.

Here's the scary scene.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Tomlinson was taken to the emergency room, but avoided serious injury.

"Home-plate umpire Nate Tomlinson was taken to the emergency room Tuesday night after being struck in the face by Mike Trout's broken bat, with a piece flying between bars of his mask, cutting his face just above his eye and nose. He managed to avoid serious injury, his crew says."

Thankfully Tomlinson avoided serious injury.