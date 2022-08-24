MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 11: A general view of the ballpark during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at PETCO Park on July 11, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night.

Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.

Per Umpire Auditor, the pitch missed by 4.64 inches. Drury was then ejected for arguing the call with Scheurwater.

It's obvious that this was the wrong call. This pitch was well below the strike zone but for some reason, Scheurwater didn't see it that way.

The Padres went on to score zero runs in the bottom of the fourth, but who knows what would've happened if Scheurwater made the right call.

The Guardians ended up winning the game, 3-1, to get to 65-56 on the season. On the other hand, the Padres dropped to 68-57.

Luckily for Drury and the Padres, Scheurwater won't be behind the plate during Wednesday's game.