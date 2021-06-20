Look: MLB Umpire Getting Crushed For Terrible Strike Call

Another day, another example of why Major League Baseball would probably be better off with robot umpires behind home plate.

The Nationals beat the Mets, 6-2, in Game 2 of a double header on Saturday evening. New York won the first game of the seven-inning double header earlier on Saturday afternoon.

While the latter game was never really in doubt for Washington, New York was on the receiving end of a terrible strike three call.

Jon Lester got out of the sixth inning thanks to an extremely generous strike three call from home plate umpire CB Bucknor.

“Kevin Pillar immediately turned back to CB Bucknor after Bucknor called Pitch 5 a strike. Pillar was heated. Manager Luis Rojas went out to calm Pillar down, then talked to Bucknor for a couple seconds,” Justin Toscano tweeted.

Here’s a look at the strike three call. It’s pitch No. 5 in red, a pitch that is clearly several inches off of the plate.

Kevin Pillar immediately turned back to CB Bucknor after Bucknor called Pitch 5 a strike. Pillar was heated. Manager Luis Rojas went out to calm Pillar down, then talked to Bucknor for a couple seconds. pic.twitter.com/wuQlUMub4N — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 20, 2021

Everyone makes mistakes, but that’s an especially bad one from the home plate umpire in the Nats vs. Metes game.

The robots are coming.

pic.twitter.com/pSot2CGXL6 — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) June 20, 2021

The Nationals and the Mets will wrap up their four-game series on Sunday afternoon. Washington and New York are scheduled to play at 1:05 p.m. E.T.