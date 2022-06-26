MLB World Heartbroken By Bryce Harper Injury News

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 25: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies is looked at after being hit with a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres June 25, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) Denis Poroy/Getty Images

It was a brutal scene at Petco Park yesterday as a pitch from San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell struck Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper in the hand, causing him to leave the game.

Snell apologized to Harper as the two-time MVP was helped off the field. Harper appeared to accept Snell's apology and didn't believe Snell meant him harm.

But Harper was ultimately found to have sustained a broken thumb. It remains to be seen how long he will be ruled out for.

MLB fans are heartbroken for Harper given what an incredible season he's been having. Many are praising him for keeping his composure and showing good sportsmanship towards Snell.

Prior to his injury, Bryce Harper was well on his way towards yet another All-Star season. In 64 games he has 77 hits, 15 home runs, 48 RBIs, and a batting average of .318.

As Jayson Stark of The Athletic pointed out, his numbers over the past 162 games are downright incredible with a 42 home runs, a .324 batting average, .420 on-base percentage, .643 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.063.

Those are MVP caliber numbers even if they haven't been enough to put the Phillies over the red line.

If Bryce Harper is done for the season, or even an extended period of time, the Phillies - and maybe all of baseball - will be significantly worse because of it.