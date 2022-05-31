MLB World Is Celebrating Kenny Lofton On Tuesday

Kenny Lofton's special day has arrived.

Lofton is celebrating his 55th birthday on Tuesday and is known as the "home run thief." He would make a living off acrobatic catches in the outfield to rob players of homers.

He played in the MLB from 1991-2007 and spent most of those seasons with the Cleveland Indians (now the Guardians). For his career, he logged 2,428 hits, 781 RBIs, 130 home runs, and 622 stolen bases.

Lofton was also a six-time All-Star, five-time American League stolen-base champion, and a four-time Gold Glover.

Fans have been quick to wish this legendary player a happy birthday.

In addition to playing for the Guardians, Lofton also spent time with the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and the Chicago Cubs.

Here's to many more birthdays for you, Kenny!