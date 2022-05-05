MLB World Paid Tribute To Dusty Baker This Week

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 28: Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros looks on before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 28, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

With the Houston Astros' 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, Dusty Baker claimed his 2,000th win as a manager in MLB.

Baker is just the 12th manager to reach this milestone. He's also the first Black manager to do so.

"It feels great," Baker said after the win. "Thanks to everybody. Thanks for all the support. Thanks to the players because I couldn't do it without them."

The MLB world took to Twitter to pay tribute to this incredible accomplishment.

Though managing stints with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals and now the Astros, Baker has amassed a 2,001-1,745 overall record.

Baker also spent 19 years in the league as a player, earning All-Star appearances is 1981 and 1982 as a star outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Wednesday, he claimed win No. 2,001 with a 7-2 victory over Seattle. The Astros are now 14-11 to start the 2022 season.

Baker plans to tack on even more wins to his growing total.

"I've got some more work to do," he said on Wednesday.

Congrats to the future MLB Hall of Famer.