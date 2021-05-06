MLB World Pays Tribute To Willie Mays On His Birthday

Today marks a special day in the world of baseball. MLB legend Willie Mays is now 90 years old.

Born in Westfield, Alabama back in 1931, Mays soon became one of the greatest baseball players to ever play the game. Joining the league in 1951, the superstar centerfielder quickly solidified himself as one of the top players in the game — earning a Rookie of the Year trophy through his first season with the New York Baseball Giants.

From there, his legend only grew. Just two seasons later in 1954 (spent one season away from the game enrolled in military service), Mays claimed his first of two league MVP trophies. Behind his stellar play that year, the Giants claimed a World Series title over the Cleveland Indians. During Game 1 of that championship-winning series, Mays recorded one of the most iconic plays in baseball history with a game-saving over-the-shoulder grab now known as “The Catch.”

In addition two his two MVP trophies and World Series title, Mays notched a record-tying 24 All-Star selections and 12 straight Gold Glove awards (1957-68). He’s also among the all-time leaders in 660 home runs (No. 6), 3,283 hits (No. 12) and 2,062 runs scored (No. 7). Through four separate seasons each, the Giants legend lead the league in home runs and stolen bases.

With the immense impact he’s had on the game of baseball, Mays’ legend still lives on today and will forever. Fans, analysts and players, current and former, all took to social media today to wish the 1979 Hall of Fame inductee a happy birthday.

Willie Mays turns 90 today. At the time of his retirement, Mays was among 91 players with 300 career stolen bases. No other player in that group hit more than 160 career HR. Willie Mays hit 660. — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) May 6, 2021

If I had a time machine and could go back and watch any player that I never got to see play, the first stop would be Willie Mays hands down. Even today the ballpark feels different to me when I know he’s there. Happy 90th Birthday to the Say Hey Kid!#resilientsf #SayHey pic.twitter.com/p2j0a2h780 — Tylor (@thatguytylor) May 6, 2021

Good morning! Willie Mays was born today in 1931 in Westfield, Alabama. He was an MLB All-Star for 24 seasons for the NY/SF Giants and batted .302 for his career. He’s shown here making “the catch” in the 1954 World Series win over the CLE Indians. pic.twitter.com/xCOgzdO7Bk — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 6, 2021

Happy 90th Birthday to the Say Hey Kid Willie Mays #24. One of..if not the greatest baseball player ever. His career slash line of .302/.384/.557 with 660 HR 1903 RBI 338 SB. 24 All Star Games; 12 Gold Gloves; 2 MVP…tells the story. Special Human. Special Talent. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) May 6, 2021

