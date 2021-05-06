The Spun

MLB World Pays Tribute To Willie Mays On His Birthday

A game between the Dodgers and the Giants.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 27: A general view during the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on April 27, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Today marks a special day in the world of baseball. MLB legend Willie Mays is now 90 years old.

Born in Westfield, Alabama back in 1931, Mays soon became one of the greatest baseball players to ever play the game. Joining the league in 1951, the superstar centerfielder quickly solidified himself as one of the top players in the game — earning a Rookie of the Year trophy through his first season with the New York Baseball Giants.

From there, his legend only grew. Just two seasons later in 1954 (spent one season away from the game enrolled in military service), Mays claimed his first of two league MVP trophies. Behind his stellar play that year, the Giants claimed a World Series title over the Cleveland Indians. During Game 1 of that championship-winning series, Mays recorded one of the most iconic plays in baseball history with a game-saving over-the-shoulder grab now known as “The Catch.”

In addition two his two MVP trophies and World Series title, Mays notched a record-tying 24 All-Star selections and 12 straight Gold Glove awards (1957-68). He’s also among the all-time leaders in 660 home runs (No. 6), 3,283 hits (No. 12) and 2,062 runs scored (No. 7). Through four separate seasons each, the Giants legend lead the league in home runs and stolen bases.

With the immense impact he’s had on the game of baseball, Mays’ legend still lives on today and will forever. Fans, analysts and players, current and former, all took to social media today to wish the 1979 Hall of Fame inductee a happy birthday.

Happy birthday Willie Mays!


