MLB World Reacts To Annual ‘Bobby Bonilla Day’

A general view of Citi Field during a Mets game.NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets pitches to Dexter Fowler #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning on Opening Day at Citi Field on March 29, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Today is a special day in the world of baseball. Just as it has been every year since 2011, July 1 is “Bobby Bonilla Day” — an honorary MLB holiday celebrating the unique annual buyout payment for former New York Met Bobby Bonilla.

Every year on today’s date, Bonilla is paid $1,193,248.20 by the Mets — an amount he’s set to receive annually from 2011 to 2035. This annual payment is more than many young stars in today’s game earn per season.

Bonilla is 58 years old and hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2001 (last time for the Mets in 1999).

So why is this happening?

Near the end of Bonilla’s 16-year MLB career in 2000, the Mets agreed to buyout the remainder of the six-time All Star’s $5.9 million contract with the franchise. But, instead of paying the full amount up front, the team decided to pay him annual $1.2 million payments over 25 years, including a negotiated 8% interest.

So far, the Mets have paid Bonilla $13,125,730 — and they aren’t even halfway there. Over the next 14 years, Bonilla will be paid an additional $16,705,475.

The decision was made based on an investment plan at the time. The New York franchise was invested in a Bernie Madoff account that was expected to yield double-digit returns. Of course, those returns never came.

Though this will go down in history as a massive blunder for the Mets organization, it’s slowly become accepted by the team and it’s fanbase. New owner Steve Cohen has even mentioned holding an annual celebration event at Citi Field each July 1.

The MLB world took to Twitter to celebrate “Bobby Bonilla Day” on Thursday.

Happy Bobby Bonilla Day!


