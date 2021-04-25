MLB World Reacts To The Fernando Tatis Jr. Controversy

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game is a good one tonight.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to host the San Diego Padres in what is becoming arguably the top rivalry in the sport at the moment.

We could have some fireworks early on, too.

On Saturday, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two home runs off of Trevor Bauer. Tatis Jr. made sure to celebrate in major fashion following the home runs. However, replays have shown that Tatis Jr. appeared to be peeping at the Dodgers’ sign/location on the second home run.

Like it or not, that’s a pretty big no-no among baseball players. There are many “unwritten rules” within the sport that aren’t great, but that one is usually defended by most in the game.

Is Tatis Jr. gettin’ free peeks? I understand that it could sound like sour grapes after El Niño rolls into town & unleashes a storm of homers.. Is it fair to ask whether or not he might be helping himself out? Sure. This is why C’s set up as late as possible & guard signs. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8CH6UBrt5l — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) April 25, 2021

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hinted that something could be coming Tatis Jr.’s way later tonight.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Fernando, the way he plays the game. But if that is the case, which I don’t know, that’ll be noted,” Roberts said when asked about the peeking.

Dave Roberts said if Fernando Tatis Jr. did peek to look at Will Smith's signs, it will be "noted." When asked if that means changing signs or something of the sort, Roberts said that's not what he was suggesting. — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) April 25, 2021

Tonight will be interesting, that is for sure.

The Dodgers and the Padres are set to begin their game at 7:08 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.