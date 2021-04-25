MLB World Reacts To The Fernando Tatis Jr. Controversy

The Spun

Fernando Tatis Jr. smiles after hitting a home run.

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game is a good one tonight.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to host the San Diego Padres in what is becoming arguably the top rivalry in the sport at the moment.

We could have some fireworks early on, too.

On Saturday, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two home runs off of Trevor Bauer. Tatis Jr. made sure to celebrate in major fashion following the home runs. However, replays have shown that Tatis Jr. appeared to be peeping at the Dodgers’ sign/location on the second home run.

Like it or not, that’s a pretty big no-no among baseball players. There are many “unwritten rules” within the sport that aren’t great, but that one is usually defended by most in the game.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hinted that something could be coming Tatis Jr.’s way later tonight.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Fernando, the way he plays the game. But if that is the case, which I don’t know, that’ll be noted,” Roberts said when asked about the peeking.

Tonight will be interesting, that is for sure.

The Dodgers and the Padres are set to begin their game at 7:08 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.


