MLB World Reacts To Pedro Martinez’s Honest Admission

Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz with their arms around each other.BOSTON, MA - APRIL 11: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox and former Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez embrace during the home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on April 11, 2016 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts . (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

MLB pitching legend Pedro Martinez made a hilarious blunder on live TV earlier this week.

During MLB Tonight’s breakdown of the Diamondbacks’ 1-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, the Hall of Famer and his co-host Harold Reynolds discussed awkward movements on the mound from Arizona pitcher Luke Weaver. They both felt as though Weaver should’ve been called for a balk during a critical bases-loaded scenario.

After Reynolds pointed out that Weaver has never been called for a balk in his six-year MLB career, Martinez shared a blunt explanation.

“The umpires don’t know s–t about what they’re doing,” he said live on the air.

The whole studio burst out in laughter — and so did much of the MLB world.

Though Weaver was not called for a balk in the bases-loaded situation, he did walk in one run before escaping the inning.

Martinez later apologized for his profanity and explained that “the umpire does not understand the kind of movement [Weaver’s] making.”

The Diamondbacks lost Tuesday night’s game 6-4 and followed that up with another 1-0 loss to the Giants on Wednesday.

Arizona currently sits at 50-108 and will likely finish with one of the worst records in MLB history.

