MLB World Reacts To Pedro Martinez’s Honest Admission

MLB pitching legend Pedro Martinez made a hilarious blunder on live TV earlier this week.

During MLB Tonight’s breakdown of the Diamondbacks’ 1-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, the Hall of Famer and his co-host Harold Reynolds discussed awkward movements on the mound from Arizona pitcher Luke Weaver. They both felt as though Weaver should’ve been called for a balk during a critical bases-loaded scenario.

After Reynolds pointed out that Weaver has never been called for a balk in his six-year MLB career, Martinez shared a blunt explanation.

“The umpires don’t know s–t about what they’re doing,” he said live on the air.

The whole studio burst out in laughter — and so did much of the MLB world.

Pedro just being Pedro… & keeping it real! 😂 😂 😭

Though Weaver was not called for a balk in the bases-loaded situation, he did walk in one run before escaping the inning.

Martinez later apologized for his profanity and explained that “the umpire does not understand the kind of movement [Weaver’s] making.”

The Diamondbacks lost Tuesday night’s game 6-4 and followed that up with another 1-0 loss to the Giants on Wednesday.

Arizona currently sits at 50-108 and will likely finish with one of the worst records in MLB history.