MLB World Reacts To Saturday’s Mets Manager News

The New York Mets have their next manager.

On Saturday, team owner Steven Cohen took to Twitter to announce veteran coach Buck Showalter as the Mets’ new leader.

“I’m pleased to announce Buck Showalter as the new manager of the New York Mets,” he wrote.

Showalter has reportedly joined the organization on a three-year deal, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman.

Showalter, 65, has spent the last three years removed from baseball following his firing from the Oriels in 2018. Prior to his nine-year stint as manager in Baltimore (2010-18), he spent time as the leader of the Rangers (2003-06), Diamondbacks (1998-2000) and Yankees (1992-95).

Through 20 years as an MLB manager, Showalter has amassed a 1,551-1,517 record.

The baseball world took to Twitter with its reactions to this news.

“There you go. From the owner himself. As official as it gets. #Mets opt to go with experience. Seems like a good idea,” one fan wrote.

“MONSTER land for the Mets. Showalter knows how to manage a baseball team, the Mets will be World Series contenders in no time. Well done,” another added.

Steve sinks the putt. Buck, to me, has been the best man for the job from the beginning of this process. He checks all the boxes. Right man. Right team. Right time. Perfect fit. Mets, despite the lockout are having a fabulous off season. https://t.co/8gg6N2YRzG — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) December 18, 2021

The Mets are coming off a 77-85 season led by former manager Luis Rojas in 2021.

With a couple of major offseason moves made this year, the New York franchise is gearing up for a much-improved season in 2022.