MLB World Reacts To Significant Clayton Kershaw News

It could be the end of an era in Los Angeles.

Major League Baseball teams have until 5 p.m. E.T. on Sunday to make qualifying offers to free agents. The qualifying offer – a one-year deal for 2022 worth $18.4 million – is only available for certain free agents. If a player passes on a qualifying offer and signs elsewhere, their old team receives a MLB Draft pick compensation.

Most eligible players pass on the qualifying offer, though it’s often a good way to signal if you’re really interested in retaining the free agent or not.

Sunday night, the Dodgers reportedly decided to pass on offering Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer.

The Dodgers did not extend a qualifying offer to Clayton Kershaw. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 7, 2021

Kershaw, who’s spent his entire career with the Dodgers, winning a World Series in 2020, could play for a new team in 2022.

The Dodgers say they extended qualifying offers to Corey Seager and Chris Taylor. Not Clayton Kershaw. Qualifying offer this year is $18.4 million. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) November 7, 2021

Clayton Kershaw was eligible to receive a qualifying offer but didn't get one Make of that what you want — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) November 7, 2021

No qualifying offer for Kershaw doesn’t mean he’s not coming back to Dodgers. His elbow injury probably impacted decision. The two sides can work out another deal, however. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) November 7, 2021

I’m still pretty surprised the Dodgers didn’t extend Kershaw a qualifying offer, unless his elbow injury is worse than the club has shared publicly. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) November 7, 2021

Kershaw is now a free agent for the first time in his career. It’s still possible that he could re-sign with the Dodgers, but maybe things are worse than initially believed injury-wise. Kershaw missed the postseason with an elbow injury.

It’s official: For the first time in his career, Clayton Kershaw is a free agent. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) November 3, 2021

It’s shaping up to be a very interesting offseason on the hot stove, that is for sure.