MLB World Reacts To Significant Clayton Kershaw News

clayton kershaw pitches for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 world series vs. the red soxLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers the pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game Five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It could be the end of an era in Los Angeles.

Major League Baseball teams have until 5 p.m. E.T. on Sunday to make qualifying offers to free agents. The qualifying offer – a one-year deal for 2022 worth $18.4 million – is only available for certain free agents. If a player passes on a qualifying offer and signs elsewhere, their old team receives a MLB Draft pick compensation.

Most eligible players pass on the qualifying offer, though it’s often a good way to signal if you’re really interested in retaining the free agent or not.

Sunday night, the Dodgers reportedly decided to pass on offering Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer.

Kershaw, who’s spent his entire career with the Dodgers, winning a World Series in 2020, could play for a new team in 2022.

Kershaw is now a free agent for the first time in his career. It’s still possible that he could re-sign with the Dodgers, but maybe things are worse than initially believed injury-wise. Kershaw missed the postseason with an elbow injury.

It’s shaping up to be a very interesting offseason on the hot stove, that is for sure.

