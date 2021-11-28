The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Max Scherzer News

Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer throwing a pitch.WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 02: Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Nationals Park on August 02, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

A couple of big MLB free agency dominoes have already fallen and another one is reportedly about to tip over.

According to a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman, starting pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to make his decision before the impending lockout.

Scherzer, traded from Washington to Los Angeles at the 2021 trade deadline, is being pursued by several notable teams.

“Top free agent starter Max Scherzer is expected to make his decision before the impending Dec. 1 lockout. Dodgers, Giants, Angels, Mets among teams in,” he reported.

MLB fans are speculating about the destination.

“Max isn’t going anywhere he’s staying a Dodger,” one fan predicted.

“Anyone but the Mets, please,” another fan added on Twitter.

“I want the chaos of him going to the Angels. Also I just want to see Trout in the playoffs,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“That’ll get the market moving. Well… til the 2nd anyway,” one fan added on social media.

Scherzer is coming off another Cy Young-caliber season. He’s expected to land a multi-year deal in the $30 million-plus annual salary range.

