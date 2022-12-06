MLB World Reacts To Aaron Judge Free Agency Rumor

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Free-agent superstar Aaron Judge is rumored to be on the way to San Francisco.

"Buzz in the lobby is Judge is going to sign with the Giants," Giants insider Susan Slusser wrote on Twitter. "Apparently decision made in the last 30 minutes."

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this rumored move.

"So is it happening or not? are the Yankees making one last push?" one fan asked.

"Someone let me know when it's official, one way or another," another wrote.

"I don't know what's happening," another said.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported this move earlier in the evening. He quickly backtracked and said he "jumped the gun" on his reports.

After setting the all-time AL home run record this past season, Judge claimed the 2022 AL MVP award as a member of the Yankees organization. He turned down a contract extension with New York prior to the 2022 season and played his way into what should be a massive contract this offseason.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.