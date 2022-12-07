MLB World Reacts To Aaron Judge Turning Down More Money Report

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

There was a time when Aaron Judge almost signed with a different team during this free-agent cycle.

He was close to signing with the San Francisco Giants before MLB Network's Jon Heyman tweeted that he was too quick with it. That led to Judge deciding to stay with the New York Yankees when he reportedly agreed to a nine-year $360 million contract with them on Wednesday morning.

Before he accepted that offer, he reportedly turned down more money from another team that was after him: the San Diego Padres. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Padres offered Judge a 10-year $400 million contract.

Naturally, this led to a lot of reactions from the baseball community.

The Padres will now have to turn their attention elsewhere as they've struck out on both Judge and Trea Turner so far this offseason.