MLB World Reacts To Aaron Judge Turning Down More Money Report
There was a time when Aaron Judge almost signed with a different team during this free-agent cycle.
He was close to signing with the San Francisco Giants before MLB Network's Jon Heyman tweeted that he was too quick with it. That led to Judge deciding to stay with the New York Yankees when he reportedly agreed to a nine-year $360 million contract with them on Wednesday morning.
Before he accepted that offer, he reportedly turned down more money from another team that was after him: the San Diego Padres. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Padres offered Judge a 10-year $400 million contract.
Naturally, this led to a lot of reactions from the baseball community.
The Padres will now have to turn their attention elsewhere as they've struck out on both Judge and Trea Turner so far this offseason.