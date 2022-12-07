MLB World Reacts To Aaron Judge's Free Agency Decision

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 28: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes appeared to be leaning one way on Thursday afternoon.

Multiple reports hinted that Judge would be signing with the San Francisco Giants on a massive contract. However, those reports jumped the gun.

On Wednesday morning, new reports emerged saying he signed a lucrative contract extension to remain with the New York Yankees. According to multiple reports, he signed a nine-year, $360 million deal to stay in New York.

ESPN's Jeff Passan explained how it all went down.

"Aaron Judge flew into San Diego at the last minute to decide among three teams: the New York Yankees, the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres," Passan said. "The Yankees bumped their offer to nine years and $360 million, and in the end, Judge decided he wanted to remain a Yankee."

Fans flocked to social media to react to the news.

"I wonder if part of the contract is named Captain. No better person or time," one fan said.

"Maybe the Yankees get 5-7 more productive years from Aaron Judge but they had to do this. He’s the face of the franchise, will be the captain and ultimately will see No. 99 on that LF wall," added another.

