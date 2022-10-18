MLB World Reacts To Aaron Judge's Home Run Celebration

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

During Game 5 of the New York Yankees' Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, Aaron Judge blasted a solo home-run shot to give his team its second-inning 4-1 lead.

After returning to the dugout, the Yankees star was caught on camera kissing the "NY" logo on his jersey.

Take a look here:

This show of affection for the New York organization is big considering Judge's impending contract negotiations this coming offseason.

Judge, who's playing on the final season of his contract, refused to sign an extension prior to this year's campaign. After his record-breaking season, he could be in for a massive payday with the Yankees later this year.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to Judge's home-run celebration.

"Judge kissed the logo yep Yankee for life," one fan wrote.

"Hint of his offseason plans…?" another asked.

"Aaron judge kissed the Yankee logo on his jersey!! He’s coming back!!! I love him!" another said.

After the Yankees' postseason run, Judge will become an unrestricted free agent.

While Judge has been hush-hush about his future MLB plans, this celebration could be a good indicator of his intentions to stay put in New York.