MLB World Reacts To Albert Pujols' Historic Debut

Albert Pujols has now done it all in his playing career.

Pujols got to pitch for the first time in his MLB career on Sunday night for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants.

The Cardinals were up 15-2 heading into the top of the ninth and they decided to send Pujols out to get the final three outs. He was able to get them, even though he gave up four runs and three hits.

St. Louis ended up winning 15-6 and the crowd went absolutely wild when he recorded that third and final out.

The MLB world loved that Pujols was able to pitch in the top of the ninth.

Since this is Pujols' last season, there's a chance he could pitch again later in the season.

Of course, the Cardinals will have to have a massive lead as they did on Sunday for it to happen.

The Cardinals are now 19-15 overall and second in the NL Central.