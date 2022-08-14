MLB World Reacts To Albert Pujols' Performance Sunday

DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 10: Albert Pujols #5 of the St Louis Cardinals hits a RBI single against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on August 10, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Twenty-one years later, The Machine's still got it.

On Sunday, Albert Pujols turned back the clocks with a two-homer performance; smacking the first one into Big Mac Land and launching the second 443 feet to left-center.

The MLB world was loving it.

"ALBERT PUJOLS WITH A MOON SHOT," tweeted DraftKings Sportsbook.

"ALBERT PUJOLS! THAT'S IT. THAT'S THE TWEET!"

"FIRE ME UP ALBERT PUJOLS!!" said Ben Verlander.

"Pujols is making a STATEMENT today," tweeted FOX Sports: MLB.

"Albert Pujols just brought the house down," commented Brenden Schaeffer. "That was one of the most epic bat home run poses of his career. Wow."

Have a day, Albert!