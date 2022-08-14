MLB World Reacts To Albert Pujols' Performance Sunday
Twenty-one years later, The Machine's still got it.
On Sunday, Albert Pujols turned back the clocks with a two-homer performance; smacking the first one into Big Mac Land and launching the second 443 feet to left-center.
The MLB world was loving it.
"ALBERT PUJOLS WITH A MOON SHOT," tweeted DraftKings Sportsbook.
"ALBERT PUJOLS! THAT'S IT. THAT'S THE TWEET!"
"FIRE ME UP ALBERT PUJOLS!!" said Ben Verlander.
"Pujols is making a STATEMENT today," tweeted FOX Sports: MLB.
"Albert Pujols just brought the house down," commented Brenden Schaeffer. "That was one of the most epic bat home run poses of his career. Wow."
Have a day, Albert!