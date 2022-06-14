MLB World Reacts To Amy Schneider's First Pitch

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: GLAAD Award ‘Special Recognition’ winner Amy Schneider attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

"Jeopardy!" champ Amy Schneider got the chance to toss the ceremonial first pitch over the weekend as the Giants and Angels celebrated Pride Day.

The 40-year-old Oakland native took the mound and fired off a throw towards the plate ahead of the interleague battle.

Schneider, the first openly transgender woman to qualify for "Jeopardy's" Tournament of Champions, is the show's second winningest player and most successful female, winning 40 consecutive games this past year.

The MLB world reacted to Schneider's first pitch on social media.

"Wow," one user tweeted. "Between the first and second innings in FOX’s broadcast, they erroneously claimed that Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch today (footage from yesterday). This feels like an incredible offensive and purposeful decision by some producer at FOX to minimize Pride Day."

"She made it to the plate, whew," replied a "Jeopardy!" fan.

"So cool!" commented a fellow contestant. "Well done [Amy]!"

"Man, the Twitter algorithm is getting way too good at showing me relevant content," said Twins reporter Do-Hyoung Park.

"Love this!" tweeted another "Jeopardy!" participant.

"What an effing icon."

Nice toss, Amy!