MLB World Reacts To Angel Hernandez's Performance Sunday
Angel Hernandez is at it again.
The polarizing umpire is behind home plate for Sunday's game between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. That's unsurprisingly led to some head-scratching calls.
A casual fan can't name most umpires, so it's telling that the crowd booed his introduction before Hernandez even got a chance to mess up balls and strikes calls.
But rest assured, Hernandez quickly messed up calls. He missed two easy strikes in the game's opening at-bat.
He also called a strikeout on a Justin Verlander curveball way above the strike zone, leading fans to voice their displeasure.
Questioning Hernandez's decision-making has become routine every time he crouches behind the batter's box. Three weeks ago, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber represented players and fans everywhere when angrily arguing a called ninth-inning strikeout on a pitch outside the zone.
Nobody has gotten ejected like Schwarber yet, but the day is still young. The Astros have a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning.