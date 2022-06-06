MLB World Reacts To Angels' New 'City Connect' Uniform

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 10: A general view of the Angels logo on a ribbon board during a summer workout in preparation for a shortened MLB season during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Angel Stadium in Los Anaheim, California. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Major League Baseball teams are revealing this year's "City Connect" uniforms for the summer. But it's the Los Angeles Angels who are getting all of the buzz for their new threads.

On Monday, the Angels revealed their new City Connect uniforms. It features vintage lettering from their early days as the California Angels as well as a unique font that pays homage to local surf shops in LA.

The release also included a hype video with cameos from players and even LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The video from the Angels has over 3,000 views in an hour.

But fans aren't too thrilled about it right now given the state of their team. Nearly all of the comments and retweets are admonishing the team for losing double-digit games in a row.

That said, there are a few comments praising the team for the design choice as well as Herbert's presence in the video:

It's a cool design, but fans are also taking issue with the surf shop theme given that the Angels play in Anaheim - not exactly adjacent to the beach.

That isn't to say that LA's other baseball team, the Dodgers, have any deeper connection to beach or surf life in the city. But for a "City Connect" theme, Disney probably would have been more approriate.

Are you a fan of the Angels' City Connect uniform?