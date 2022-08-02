MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Chicago White Sox during the game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 02, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani.

However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received.

Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for the rest of the year. His contract with the AL West ballclub is up after the 2022 season.

The Yankees, Padres and White Sox reportedly had "serious offers" on the table for Ohtani, but none great enough for the Angels to say goodbye to their biggest star.

"I wonder what the Yankees offered for Ohtani," Doug Rush wrote.

"Now build a winning roster around him before he demands to leave," an Angels fan said.

"Ohtani should demand a trade in the off-season, as should Trout," wrote Matt LaMar.

"With a year and a half on his contract, it’s no surprise. There’s the next deadline in 2023. Arte is going to need to pony up the dough for Shohei and some supporting players in the offseason," said Locked On Angels.



A disappointing development for the rest of baseball.

Shohei Ohtani will stay put on the defeated Los Angeles Angels. He's one of the few bright spots on the team these days.