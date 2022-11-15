MLB World Reacts To Anthony Rizzo Free Agency Decision

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 6: Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the AL Wild Card playoff game at Fenway Park on October 6, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the New York Yankees on a multi-year deal, per MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rizzo opted out of the second year of his contract extension after the 2022 season, hoping to land a bigger deal heading into 2023. He attracted some serious free-agent buzz, but ultimately ended up with the team he's called home for the last two years.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"IM GONNA CRY THANK GOD," one fan wrote.

"Love it! This could mean Judge is staying," another added.

"Astros rumors took off and the yanks said no shot. That’s a hopeful sign of the offseason approach," another said.

"I'm a little surprised by this, I honestly thought they'd let him walk, but glad he is back in the Bronx," another wrote.

In his 13th MLB season, Rizzo tied his career high with 32 home runs on the year. He notched 75 RBI and 104 hits with a .224 batting average.

Rizzo was expected to earn $16 million in 2023 before he opted out of his previous contract. Monetary details of his new contract have not yet been revealed.