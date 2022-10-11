MLB World Reacts To Astros' Dramatic Walk-Off Home Run

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros hits a walk-off home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Astros took Game 1 of the ALDS in dramatic fashion thanks to a monster walk-off shot from All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez.

With two men on and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Alvarez took a Robbie Ray pitch yard, launching it deep into the Texas night.

The MLB world reacted to Tuesday exciting finish on social media.

"Yordan rules," tweeted MLB's official handle.

"YORDAN ALVAREZ WALK-OFF HR TO WIN GAME 1 OF THE ALDS!!" SportsCenter said in all-caps.

"Yordan Alvarez recorded the 2nd walk-off HR in postseason history by a team down to its final out," shared ESPN Stats & Info. "The other was Kirk Gibson's walk-off HR off Dennis Eckersley in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series."

"MATTRESS MACK WENT WILD ON YORDAN’S WALK-OFF HR," tweeted BR Betting. "One step closer to $75 MILLION and sports betting history."

"AIR YORDAN," said the "MLB Gambling Podcast." "YORDAN ALVAREZ AND THE HOUSTON ASTROS COMPLETE THE COMEBACK ON THE COMEBACK KIDS!"

Postseason baseball at its best.