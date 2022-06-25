MLB World Reacts To Astros No-Hitting Yankees

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Cristian Javier #53 of the Houston Astros reacts after striking out Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees to end the top of the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on June 25, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images) Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are officially human, and it took an no-hit effort from three Houston Astros pitchers to prove it.

The Astros officially no-hit the high-powered Yankees this Saturday afternoon.

Christian Javier led the effort with no hits or runs allowed with one walk in seven innings. He struck out 13 Yankees batters, but was pulled after the bottom of the seventh.

In relief, Hector Neris pitched a scoreless and hitless eighth after allowing two Yankees hitters a free base on a pair of walks.

Ryan Pressley then needed just 15 pitches to complete the Astros' combined no-hitter in the bottom of the ninth.

"THE HOUSTON ASTROS HAVE NO HIT THE NEW YORK YANKEES IN YANKEE STADIUM," the Astros announced on Twitter.



To no-hit any MLB team is impressive; to do it vs. the Yankees in their own home is pretty unbelievable.

"Led by a stellar performance from Cristian Javier, the @Astros have thrown a combined no-hitter!," MLB tweeted.

"I am a lucky man. Being able to witness 2 combined No-Hitters against the in the Bronx vs. the Yankees as an Astro. 1 as a player in old Yankee Stadium as a player, now as a broadcaster in new Yankee Stadium. @Astros #LevelUp #History @MLB," Blummer Bock wrote.

Well done, Astros.

The Yankees will try and get revenge on Sunday afternoon.