MLB World Reacts To Automated Strike Zone Decision

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions during an MLB owner's meeting at the Waldorf Astoria on February 10, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Manfred addressed the ongoing lockout of players, which owners put in place after the league's collective bargaining agreement ended on December 1, 2021. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Baseball fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer for automated strike zones.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke at the end of the owner's meetings and said that he doesn't see the automated strike zone being a competition committee issue this year.

In other words, it's not going to be in place for the 2023 season.

Fans are a bit upset about this news, but some of the media understand why this decision was made.

"The reason for this is simple: as we’ve reported on extensively at @BaseballAmerica, the automated strike zone technology is still very much a work in progress and how strikes are defined with it is constantly changing. It’s nowhere near ready for implementation in MLB," one writer tweeted.

"Not happy about this. Umps are consistently atrocious behind the plate," one fan said.

While the automated strike zones won't be coming next season, it's still likely only a matter of time before they come into the game.