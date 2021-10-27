The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To Braves Scorching Start vs. Astros

Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies and Houston Astros Jose Altuve at the 2021 World Series.HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 26: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves steals second base against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves couldn’t have asked for a better start to their first World Series appearance since 1999.

On the first swing of the series against the Houston Astros, designated hitter Jorge Soler blasted a solo home run to give his team their first score of the game. And from then on, the hits and runs kept on coming.

At the start of the third inning, center fielder Adam Duvall striped a line-drive, two-run homer to left field — extending Atlanta’s early lead to 5-0.

This home run was the eighth hit allowed by Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdes, who was then pulled and replaced by Yimi Garcia.

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton has allowed just one hit through 2.0 innings so far.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this red-hot start for Atlanta.

While the game is far from over, the Astros could be forced to turn their attention towards Game 2 if this Atlanta dominance continues any longer.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.