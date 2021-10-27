MLB World Reacts To Braves Scorching Start vs. Astros

The Atlanta Braves couldn’t have asked for a better start to their first World Series appearance since 1999.

On the first swing of the series against the Houston Astros, designated hitter Jorge Soler blasted a solo home run to give his team their first score of the game. And from then on, the hits and runs kept on coming.

At the start of the third inning, center fielder Adam Duvall striped a line-drive, two-run homer to left field — extending Atlanta’s early lead to 5-0.

This home run was the eighth hit allowed by Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdes, who was then pulled and replaced by Yimi Garcia.

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton has allowed just one hit through 2.0 innings so far.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this red-hot start for Atlanta.

That home run by Jorge Soler was the first ever hit in the Top of the 1st of Game 1 by a leadoff hitter in World Series history, according to @ESPNStatsInfo. This is the 117th World Series. And Atlanta has tacked on another since. Already 2-0, still top of the 1st. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 27, 2021

That home run by @solerpower12 was the first leadoff homer by a #Braves batter in the #WorldSeries since Bill Bruton did so in Game 2 of the 1958 series versus the Yankees.#BattleATL pic.twitter.com/sOyhXu1R3a — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 27, 2021

More runs for Atlanta! 3-0 @Braves in the 2nd 👀 pic.twitter.com/0PwkviuI2H — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2021

Duvall with a ROCKET to LF 😳@Braves lead 5-0! pic.twitter.com/h5uZjt85JM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2021

DUVVVVYYYYY!!!!! A two run homer into the Crawford Boxes gives the #Braves a 5-0 lead in the third!!!! — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) October 27, 2021

Braves in six. — Gabe Burns (@GabeBurnsAJC) October 26, 2021

While the game is far from over, the Astros could be forced to turn their attention towards Game 2 if this Atlanta dominance continues any longer.