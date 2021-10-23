The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Breaking Max Scherzer News

MLB: AUG 04 Astros at DodgersLOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 04: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws a pitch during the MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 4, 2021 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly been dealt a significant blow ahead of Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers, facing elimination, were set to have Max Scherzer on the bump against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. Scherzer, arguably the favorite for this year’s Cy Young, had been dealing with a tired arm, but he believed he’d be good to go for Game 6.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, that is not the case.

Multiple reports have confirmed that the Dodgers will be without Scherzer in Game 6 against the Braves on Saturday night. Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times first reported the news.

From the report:

Max Scherzer was scheduled to speak to the media via Zoom soon after the Dodgers landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night. News conferences are customary for starting pitchers the day before scheduled playoff outings and Scherzer has been slated to start Game 6 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

But Scherzer didn’t address reporters. The team touched down at around 8:15 p.m. EDT and canceled the session minutes later because Scherzer isn’t going to start Saturday after all, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Uh oh.

“Scherzer is experiencing general arm fatigue. No structural issues. It’s possible he could pitch in Game 7 but will depend on how he feels tomorrow,” Mike DiGiovanna reported on Saturday night.

Scherzer admitted following his earlier NLCS start that his arm was feeling “dead.” He pitched in the Wild Card game, made a start in the NLDS and pitched the ninth inning of Game 5, closing out the series.

Game 6 of the NLCS is set for Saturday at 5:08 p.m. E.T.

