MLB World Reacts To Breaking Max Scherzer News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly been dealt a significant blow ahead of Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers, facing elimination, were set to have Max Scherzer on the bump against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. Scherzer, arguably the favorite for this year’s Cy Young, had been dealing with a tired arm, but he believed he’d be good to go for Game 6.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, that is not the case.

Multiple reports have confirmed that the Dodgers will be without Scherzer in Game 6 against the Braves on Saturday night. Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times first reported the news.

BREAKING: Max Scherzer will not start for Dodgers in NLCS Game 6 against the Braves (via @jorgecastillo) https://t.co/xl6nd1HIZY — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 23, 2021

From the report:

Max Scherzer was scheduled to speak to the media via Zoom soon after the Dodgers landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night. News conferences are customary for starting pitchers the day before scheduled playoff outings and Scherzer has been slated to start Game 6 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. But Scherzer didn’t address reporters. The team touched down at around 8:15 p.m. EDT and canceled the session minutes later because Scherzer isn’t going to start Saturday after all, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Uh oh.

Max Scherzer, who had dead arm after last start, reveals he will definitely not start in Game 6 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 23, 2021

“Scherzer is experiencing general arm fatigue. No structural issues. It’s possible he could pitch in Game 7 but will depend on how he feels tomorrow,” Mike DiGiovanna reported on Saturday night.

As @jorgecastillo reports, Max Scherzer won't start Game 6 of NLCS for #Dodgers vs. #Braves on Saturday. According to a source, Scherzer is experiencing general arm fatigue. No structural issues. It's possible he could pitch in Game 7 but will depend on how he feels tomorrow. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) October 23, 2021

Scherzer admitted following his earlier NLCS start that his arm was feeling “dead.” He pitched in the Wild Card game, made a start in the NLDS and pitched the ninth inning of Game 5, closing out the series.

Max Scherzer left everything on the line his final start and had nothing left for the #Dodgers. He was never going to start Game 6 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 23, 2021

Game 6 of the NLCS is set for Saturday at 5:08 p.m. E.T.