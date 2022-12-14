MLB World Reacts To Carlos Correa's Free Agency Decision

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 05: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Late Tuesday night, one of the prizes of the Major League Baseball free agency class reportedly signed a massive contract with a new team.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan reported free agent shortstop Carlos Correa has agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants. The deal will reportedly pay him $350 million over 13 years - the largest contract in MLB history for a shortstop.

Not long after the news broke, social media couldn't help but react to the new deal. Almost everyone mentioned a deal Correa had on the table to remain with the Houston Astros.

Let's just say he made the right decision in the end.

"The Astros offered Carlos Correa a five-year, $160 million contract at the end of the 2021 season. He ended up getting 14 years and $395 million guaranteed between the Twins and Giants," Astros reporter Chandler Rome pointed out.

Others couldn't help but notice Los Angeles Dodgers fans aren't too fond of Correa.

"Dodgers-Giants was missing a villain once Bumgarner left. In steps Carlos Correa," Dodgers writer Vincent Samperio said.

What do you think of Correa's new deal?