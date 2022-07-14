MLB World Reacts To Casey Close Suing Doug Gottlieb

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 24: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets emotional as he is introduced to the crowd prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Agent Casey Close is suing radio host Doug Gottlieb alleging defamation.

Close is claiming Gottlieb defamed him and Excel Sports Management in a tweet referring to the contract negotiations of Freddie Freeman, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

This all goes back to Gottlieb speculating that Close (Freeman's former agent) never told him about the final offer from the Atlanta Braves before he signed with the Dodgers.

He even speculated that Close hid the deal from Freeman because he knew Freeman would've taken it.

Close's agency then denied that rumor at the end of June:

"Doug Gottlieb tweeted a wholly inaccurate characterization of our negotiations with the Atlanta Braves on behalf of Freddie Freeman. We are immediately evaluating all legal options to address the reckless publication of inaccurate information.''

It didn't take long for baseball fans to react to this new development.

Stay tuned for more developments on this case.