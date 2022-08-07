MLB World Reacts To Controversial Twins vs. Blue Jays Call

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 28: A general view as Eddie Rosario #20 of the Minnesota Twins bats against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 28, 2019 at the Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Brewers 5-3. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

A questionable call in the Twins-Blue Jays game had Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli livid on Sunday.

After a Blue Jays runner was initially ruled out on a play at the plate, the call was later overturned because catcher Gary Sanchez didn't allow the runner a path to score.

However, Baldelli and the Twins tried to argue that Sanchez had a right to be where he was if he was catching the ball. Umpires weren't trying to hear it though...

The boo birds extended from Target Field onto social media.

"Sheesh...umps just making up their own rules I guess," one user replied.

"I can not wait for the pool report quotes on this," said Carter Chapley.

"So weird. But technically…….the right call," another tweeted. "But I can totally see why you’d be pissed If you’re the Twins."

"Do better MLB he was out by a mile."

"Trash call," Jeff Beamish tweeted at the MLB.

"Wow. This ain’t baseball," said Ken Reid. "Why not just make every play a force play and completely eliminate guts and toughness from the game. A ridiculous call."

As if it wasn't bad enough, the run gave Toronto a one-run lead in the extra frame, which Minnesota wasn't able to overcome.