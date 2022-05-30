MLB World Reacts To Cubs' Freak Injury News

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A general view of Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee brewers on August 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 7-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jonathan Villar added to the long list of bizarre baseball injuries.

According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Cubs placed Villar on the injured list Monday with a mouth injury. The 31-year-old infielder will require "significant dental work" after an exercise band "snapped back into his mouth" during a workout.

Some Twitter users decided this was all the evidence they needed to never exercise again.

Villar has played for seven different teams over the past 10 seasons, including a solid stint with the New York Mets last year. Much of the Mets fanbase immediately jumped to claim Villar as one of their own once something went wrong.

After posting 18 home runs, 14 stolen bases and 2.5 WAR, per FanGraphs, with the Mets last year, Villar has struggled in Chicago. Given sporadic playing time, he batted .239/.279/.336 with minus-0.5 WAR in 122 plate appearances before landing on the injured list.

Hopefully Villar can make a speedy recovery from what sounds like a painful injury.