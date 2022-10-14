MLB World Reacts To Death Of Hall Of Fame Pitcher

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Busch Stadium during the National Anthem prior to Game One of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium on October 7, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images) Joe Puetz/Getty Images

On Friday morning, the baseball world learned that a legendary pitcher passed away.

Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame reliever for the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Cardinals. Sutter was 69 years old.

"We are saddened over the passing of Bruce Sutter," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Sutter was a dominant pitcher and a member of the '82 World Series Championship team. He is a member of both the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Our thoughts are with Bruce's family and friends."

"Unfortunate to lose yet another Cardinal great. There’s been too many of them leaving us these last few years. RIP," one fan said.

"Rest in Paradise Bruce. Condolences to his family, friends and fans. This is such a sad day for not only Cardinal Nation, but baseball fans from around the world," said another.

Our thoughts are with the Sutter family.